The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations of poor welfare, inadequate pay, and lack of basic equipment raised by a former soldier, insisting the claims are misleading and do not reflect realities within the force. The rebuttal follows viral social media comments by dismissed ex-lance corporal, Rotimi Olamilekan, also known as…...

The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations of poor welfare, inadequate pay, and lack of basic equipment raised by a former soldier, insisting the claims are misleading and do not reflect realities within the force.

The rebuttal follows viral social media comments by dismissed ex-lance corporal, Rotimi Olamilekan, also known as “Soja Boi”, who accused military authorities of neglecting personnel welfare and failing to provide essential gear.

Responding in a statement on Tuesday, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, said the Army was compelled to address the claims to prevent public misinformation.

She clarified that Olamilekan’s dismissal was not linked to whistleblowing or criticism of leadership but stemmed from repeated breaches of military regulations, including violations of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

“Like all professional militaries, the Nigerian Army operates under a strict Code of Conduct and the Armed Forces Act. Unauthorised media appearances, commercialisation of military identity, partisan content creation and misuse of military uniform constitute clear breaches of established regulations,” she said.

Anele maintained that the Army runs a structured and transparent remuneration system, where salaries are determined by rank and years of service in line with official guidelines.

“In addition to consolidated monthly salaries, personnel are entitled to uniform allowances and other allowances, which are periodically paid directly into their accounts,” she stated.

She further explained that soldiers deployed for operations or assigned duties outside their base receive additional benefits, including Ration Cash Allowance and Habitat Allowance, alongside feeding provisions.

According to her, troops serving in theatres such as Operation HADIN KAI are also entitled to operational allowances and mission-specific support.

Dismissing claims that personnel purchase their own kits, she added: “The claim that soldiers are required to purchase uniforms and protective equipment, including bulletproof vests and helmets, is entirely false. The Nigerian Army prioritises the welfare, safety, and force protection of its personnel. The provision of uniforms, kits, arms, ammunition, and operational gear is an institutional responsibility executed through established logistics systems.”

The Army reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline while ensuring the welfare and operational readiness of its personnel.