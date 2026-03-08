The Nigerian Army has dismissed an online publication alleging that over 40 soldiers were killed during recent terrorist attacks in Borno State, stating that the publisher relied on unverified sources, presenting a distorted account of the actual events. In a late Saturday statement signed by Lieute...

The Nigerian Army has dismissed an online publication alleging that over 40 soldiers were killed during recent terrorist attacks in Borno State, stating that the publisher relied on unverified sources, presenting a distorted account of the actual events.

In a late Saturday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation, the Nigerian Army argued that the publisher failed to reflect the gallant efforts of troops who bravely defended communities against coordinated terrorist assaults.

According to the statement, the attacks on the multiple communities occurred when the remnants of the dislodged Boko Haram terrorists regrouped and launched coordinated night attacks from multiple directions on vulnerable communities and troops’ locations around Kondugam Ngoshe, Mainok and Jakana areas in Borno State.

The statement reads, “The Nigerian Army has noted with concern a report published by Sahara Reporters alleging that over 40 soldiers were killed during recent terrorist attacks in parts of Borno State. The report, which relied largely on unverified sources, presents a distorted account of the incident and fails to reflect the gallant efforts of troops who bravely defended communities against coordinated terrorist assaults.

“The attacks on the multiple communities occurred when remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists, who had earlier been dislodged from the Sambisa Forest during sustained offensive operations by troops, regrouped and launched coordinated night attacks from multiple directions on vulnerable communities and troops’ locations around Konduga, Ngoshe, Mainok and Jakana general areas.”

The statement added, “The troops on the ground responded swiftly and fought gallantly to repel the terrorists and defend the affected communities. During the intense engagements, several terrorists were neutralised. Sadly, a Commanding Officer and some brave soldiers paid the supreme price while courageously confronting the attackers and preventing further devastation on other communities.

“It is important to note that the troops were not overrun as portrayed in the report. Rather, they engaged the terrorists from multiple fronts in a determined effort to protect innocent civilians and restore normalcy. The attackers also employed indiscriminate explosives and heavy night gunfire, which regrettably resulted in civilian casualties as many residents were caught in the crossfire created by the terrorists’ reckless actions.”

The statement also revealed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has since visited the theatre of operations in Maiduguri, where he met with troops and commanders to reassess the operational situation and strengthen ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

During the visit, he directed the immediate reinforcement of troops and deployment of additional equipment to the affected areas to sustain the momentum against the fleeing terrorists.

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to decisively dealing with the terrorists and ensuring that such attacks are decisively thwarted.

The statement disclosed that coordinated ground and air operations are currently ongoing to pursue the fleeing terrorists, dismantle their regrouping elements and rescue civilians who may have been abducted during the attacks.

The Nigerian Army assures Nigerians that it will maintain the operational momentum until all terrorist elements are completely neutralised.

Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard exaggerated and misleading reports aimed at undermining the morale of troops who continue to make enormous sacrifices in defence of the nation.