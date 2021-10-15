Army calls for calm, says Calabar explosions part of demolition exercise

The Nigerian Army says the reports of loud explosions at the Ebrutu Army barracks in Calabar, Cross River State are a part of an exercise it had already announced to take place between the 14th and 17th of October in the barracks.

The spokesperson of the 13th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, Captain Dorcas Aluko, said the Army Explosive Ordinance team is conducting a demolition exercise at the barracks and will last until Sunday the 17th.

She added that the reports of explosions are part of the ongoing exercise.

She also called on residents within the environs of the barracks to stay off range during the course of the demolition exercise.

She appealed for calm on the part of the general public.

There were reports earlier in the day of explosions at the barracks which had created tension around town and led to general panic around the city of Calabar.

It was gathered that the explosions affected roofs and buildings in adjoining settlements close to the barracks.

An eye witness, one Ekong James who spoke narrated that roofs of buildings in the estate he resides in were affected.

“The last one happened some two hours ago and I have pictures of roofs shattered by the explosions.