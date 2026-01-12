Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Peace Shield, during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation, have arrested two suspected gun runners in Taraba State. The achievement was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on the Nigerian Army’s official X account on Monday. According to the stat...

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Peace Shield, during a coordinated, intelligence-led operation, have arrested two suspected gun runners in Taraba State.

The achievement was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on the Nigerian Army’s official X account on Monday.

According to the statement, troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, working alongside operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency, apprehended the first suspect, Christopher Adamu, also known as “Suffer,” on January 11, 2026.

The statement reads, “On 11 January 2026, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, in conjunction with operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), acting on credible intelligence, trailed and apprehended a suspected gun runner identified as Mr Christopher Adamu, also known as ‘Suffer’, aged 48 years. The suspect was arrested at Sebos Joint, Mayo Dasa General Area, of Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is actively involved in illegal arms trafficking. Items recovered from him include 1 hunter’s identification card, 2 ATM cards, 1 National Identification Card, 1 Itel keypad mobile phone, 6 rings, 1 hand band, and assorted charms.

“During further interrogation, the suspect confessed to working with an accomplice identified as “Chmn” from Shomo Gari, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.”

The statement added, “Following actionable intelligence obtained from the first arrest, troops apprehended another suspected gun runner identified as Mr James Yangyang, aged 37 years, at Tautre Village, on the outskirts of Anguwan Bera, Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Preliminary investigation further revealed that Christopher Adamu sold an AK-47 rifle to one Mr Bazoe John of Murbai Village, Ardo Kola LGA, in November 2025, confirming the existence of an arms supply network.”

“Both suspects are currently in military custody for further investigation, after which they will be handed over to the relevant authorities for prosecution,” the statement concluded.

Reacting to the development, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army /Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops and intelligence operatives for their professionalism, vigilance, and synergy in disrupting criminal networks threatening peace and security in Taraba State.

Kingsley warned criminals, arms traffickers, and their collaborators, stating that “6 Brigade will not relent in its resolve to rid Taraba State and its environs of illegal arms dealers and all forms of criminal elements.”

Kingsley added, “Those aiding, abetting, or collaborating with criminals, whether within or outside the state, should desist immediately or be ready to face the full weight of the law. Our troops will continue to dominate the battlespace and decisively deal with anyone found undermining peace and security.”

He further urged members of the public to continue supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information, assuring them of confidentiality and prompt action.