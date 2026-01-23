The 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have entered into a strategic partnership with the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre (AWDC) to strengthen joint operations against terrorism and banditry in North-West Nigeria....

The 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have entered into a strategic partnership with the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre (AWDC) to strengthen joint operations against terrorism and banditry in North-West Nigeria.

The collaboration was formalised during a courtesy visit by the Commandant of the AWDC, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Jibia, to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander, Sector 2 OPFY, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna.

Major General Koughna commended Air Vice Marshal Jibia for his distinguished career and leadership across various command appointments, and pledged the full support and cooperation of 8 Division.

He emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and collaboration in addressing shared operational challenges, and assured proactive assistance to AWDC initiatives.

Air Vice Marshal Jibia congratulated the GOC on his appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to drive positive change in the security landscape of the North-West.

He explained that the AWDC is responsible for reviewing, developing and updating Nigerian Air Force doctrine and employment concepts, as well as teaching doctrine and enhancing operational competence to facilitate jointness through integrated exercises.

He noted that many Nigerian Air Force personnel remain unaware of the Centre’s core responsibilities, underscoring the need for increased sensitisation.

The AWDC Commandant identified operational gaps, particularly in air-drone integration and the translation of doctrine into practical frontline applications.

He stressed that effective air-ground integration remains central to the Centre’s mission, ensuring seamless cooperation between air and surface forces for optimal air power delivery.

The visit ended with the exchange of souvenirs and group photographs, symbolising the strengthened partnership in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.