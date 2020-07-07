The Ondo state House of Assembly complex has been taken over by armed police officers.

This is to enable the lawmakers to commence the impeachment of the embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

About ten Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps patrol vehicles were stationed at the gate of the assembly.

Stern looking security personnel manning the gate turned visitors back from entering the assembly.

Journalists were directed to call the chairman of the House. Committee on information Hon Gbenga Omole for permission for them to gain access into the complex.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja to stop the alleged impeachment move by the state House of Assembly.

In the suit filed by his counsel Mr I. Olatoke, the defendants include the House of Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, the State Commissioner of Police, Department of State Services and the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun.