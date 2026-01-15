President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to fallen soldiers and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, praising their courage and commitment to the unity and security of the country, saying that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. Tinubu delivered the keynote speech in his Armed Forces Re...

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to fallen soldiers and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, praising their courage and commitment to the unity and security of the country, saying that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

Tinubu delivered the keynote speech in his Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day message on his official X handle on Thursday.

Tinubu described the day as a moment “Nigeria pauses to honour its heroes.”

Tinubu wrote, “We remember the brave men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces who sacrificed everything for our country. Their names might not always be remembered, but their courage sustains our freedom and peace.”

Tinubu further stated that “a nation that forgets its fallen heroes loses its direction; Nigeria, however, remembers.”

President Tinubu offered his heartfelt condolences to the families and dependents of fallen heroes, vowing that their sacrifices would never be forgotten..

He said, “I also speak today to the families of our fallen heroes- widows, children, and loved ones. Your loss is profound, and no words can replace the sacrifices of your loved ones. They served Nigeria with honour, and our people will never forget their sacrifices.

“Today, we celebrate our serving personnel. From the frontlines to support positions, on land, sea, and air, you carry the heavy responsibility of protecting our people and sovereignty with discipline, courage, and professionalism, often far from home.”

The President added, “As President and Commander in Chief, I reaffirm my commitment to the welfare and dignity of our Armed Forces. A secure Nigeria stands behind those who defend it. We will continue to support them in action.”

“May our fallen heroes rest in peace. May God strengthen our Armed Forces. May God bless Nigeria,” the President concluded.

TVC News previously reported that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday led senior government officials in Abuja to honour Nigeria’s fallen and serving military personnel at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) ceremony.

Observed annually on January 15, AFCRD commemorates the sacrifices of military personnel in both internal security operations and foreign missions.

The 2026 ceremony began with the parade commander presenting the parade state, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President, accompanied by the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya.