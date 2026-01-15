Today, January 15, 2026, marks exactly 60 years since the events of the 1966 first military coup in Nigeria, a day observed as Armed Forces Remembrance Day, specifically chosen to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of the military. A day meant to honour members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who di...

Today, January 15, 2026, marks exactly 60 years since the events of the 1966 first military coup in Nigeria, a day observed as Armed Forces Remembrance Day, specifically chosen to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of the military.

A day meant to honour members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who died in the two World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, and various peacekeeping and internal security operations.

The broadcast by Major Patrick Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu from Radio Nigeria in Kaduna changed the course of Nigerian history forever.

“In the name of the Supreme Council of the Revolution of the Nigerian Armed Forces, I declare martial law over the Northern provinces of Nigeria.

The Constitution is suspended, and the regional government and elected assemblies are hereby dissolved. All political, cultural, tribal and trade union activities, together with all demonstrations and unauthorised gatherings, excluding religious worship, are banned until the establishment of a strong, united and prosperous nation, free from corruption and internal strife. Our method of achieving this is strictly military, but we have no doubt that every Nigerian will give us maximum co-operation by assisting the regime and not disturbing the peace during the slight changes that are taking place. I am to assure all foreigners living and working in this part of Nigeria that their rights will continue to be respected. All treaty obligations previously entered into with any foreign nation will be respected, and we hope that such nations will respect our country’s territorial integrity and will avoid taking sides with enemies of the revolution and enemies of the people.

My dear countrymen, you will hear and probably see a lot being done by certain bodies charged by the Supreme Council with the duties of national integration, supreme justice, general security and property recovery. As an interim measure, all permanent secretaries, corporation chairmen and senior heads of departments are allowed to make decisions until the new organs are functioning; so long as such decisions are not contrary to the aims and wishes of the Supreme Council. No Minister or parliamentary secretary possesses administrative or other forms of control over the Revolutionaries any Ministry, even if they are not considered too dangerous to be arrested.

This is not a time for long speech-making and so let me acquaint you with the proclamations in the Extraordinary Orders of the Day which the Supreme Council has promulgated. These will be modified as the situation improves. You are hereby warned that looting, arson, homosexuality, rape, embezzlement, bribery or corruption, obstruction of the revolution, sabotage, subversion, false alarms and assistance to foreign invaders, are all offences punishable by death sentence. Demonstrations and unauthorised assembly, non-cooperation with revolutionary troops are punishable in a grave manner up to death. Refusal or neglect to perform normal duties or any task that may of necessity be ordered by local military commanders in support of the change, will be punishable by a sentence imposed by the local military commander.

Spying, harmful or injurious publications and broadcasts of troop movements or action, will be punishable by any suitable sentence deemed fit by the local military commander. Shouting of slogans, loitering and rowdy behaviour will be rectified by any sentence of incarceration, or any more severe sentence deemed fit by the local military commander. Doubtful loyalty will be penalised by imprisonment or any more severe punishment. Illegal possession or carrying of firearms, smuggling or trying to escape with documents, valuables including money or other assets vital to the running of any establishment, will be punishable by the death sentence.

Wavering or sitting on the fence and failing to declare open loyalty in favour of the revolution will be regarded as an act of hostility, punishable by any sentence deemed suitable by the local military commander. Tearing down an order of the day or proclamation or other authorised orders will be penalised by death.

This is the end of Extraordinary Order of the Day which you will soon begin to see displayed in public.

My dear countrymen, no citizen should have anything to fear, so long as that citizen is law-abiding and if that citizen has religiously obeyed the native laws of the country and those set down in every heart and conscience since October 1,1960.

Our enemies are the political profiteers, the swindlers, the men in high and low places that seek bribes and demand ten per cent; those that seek to keep the country divided permanently so that they can remain in office as ministers or VIPs at least, the tribalists, the nepotists, those that make the country look big for nothing before international circle; those that have contempt for our society and put the Nigerian political calendar back by their words and deeds.

Like good soldiers, we are not promising anything miraculous or spectacular. But what we do promise every law-abiding citizen is freedom from fear and all forms of oppression, freedom from general inefficiency and freedom to live and strive in every field of human endeavour, both nationally and internationally. We promise that you will no more be ashamed to say that you are Nigerians.

I leave you with a message of good wishes and ask for your support at all times, so that our land, watered by the Niger and Benue, between the sandy wastes and gulf of Guinea washed in salt by the mighty Atlantic, I shall not detract Nigerians from gaining sway in any great aspect of international endeavour.

My dear countrymen, this is the end of the speech. I wish you all good luck and I hope you will cooperate to the fullest in this job which we have set for ourselves, of establishing a prosperous nation and achieving solidarity. Thank you very much and good-bye for now.”