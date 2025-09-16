The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu, has called for a new approach to policing that emphasises ethics, mental health and technological awareness....

Speaking in Abuja at a high-level workshop organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), development partners and the governments of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, Argungu said police officers must have a sound knowledge of the law, police orders and instructions, while developing efficiency, courtesy, tact, integrity and impartiality.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Ethics, Mental Health and the Future of Policing and Security in Nigeria” with the theme “Command Leadership for Ethical and Trauma-Informed Security Response”, Argungu stressed that ethics and professional conduct are the bedrock of effective policing.

He said ethics training would help police institutions recognise their full potential, noting that officers exercise considerable discretion in enforcing the law and require a strong ethical foundation.

On recruitment standards, Argungu highlighted the importance of medical examinations to ensure candidates meet the physical demands of the job.

He listed speech impediments, poor dentition, knock knees, bent arms, flat feet, defective eyesight and amputations among conditions that should disqualify applicants.

Argungu also identified stress as a major challenge in policing, stemming from operational trauma, organisational pressures such as poor management and lack of equipment, and external factors including financial and family problems.

He warned that stress can lead to burnout, depression, substance abuse and suicide if not properly managed.

On the future of policing, the PSC Chairman said new threats now include the misuse of social media and digital platforms for propaganda and recruitment of followers by “undesirable elements”.

He added that 21st-century security officers must be trained to recognise cybercrime and understand how technology affects businesses and daily life.

Argungu urged security agencies to adopt a proactive and trauma-informed approach to policing, while strengthening professionalism and integrity to meet Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.