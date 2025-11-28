The Court of Appeal in Abuja has struck out the appeal filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on the grounds that it was without merit and had become academic following his conviction for terrorism offences by a Federal High Court on 20th Nov...

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has struck out the appeal filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on the grounds that it was without merit and had become academic following his conviction for terrorism offences by a Federal High Court on 20th November.

In a judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that Kanu’s claim that his fundamental rights to human dignity, right to quality health care and religion were being breached by his continued detention in the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) was no longer feasible since his conviction, life imprisonment sentence and remand in prison custody.

Justice Moses Ugo, in the lead judgment, held that the substance of the case has become academic because, since Kanu’s lawyer confirmed at the commencement of proceedings that his client was being held in Sokoto prison, the court could no longer order him to be moved to Kuje prison, to which he had sought to be relocated from the DSS custody.

Justice Ugo further held that, having earlier exhibited a preference for prison custody, the court could no longer grant his prayers since he had been convicted and sent to the prison where he had wanted to be kept.

The judgment was on Kanu’s appeal against the July 3 judgment by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja (now retired), which earlier dismissed his fundamental rights enforcement suit on the grounds that he failed to prove his case.

Listed as respondents in the appeal were the Director-General of the DSS, the DSS, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

TVC previously reported that Justice James Omotosho has sentenced the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on all seven counts of terrorism charges against him.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Omotosho noted that, “the convict has not acted well throughout the proceedings, stressing that he had caused unnecessary delay in the proceedings.

He further expressed that the court will not consider the contempt in court committed by the IPOB leader while delivering his verdict.