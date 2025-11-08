The Labour Party (LP) suffered a setback in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election, losing in the polling unit of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi. At polling unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, results announced around 3 p.m. showed Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Pr...

The Labour Party (LP) suffered a setback in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election, losing in the polling unit of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

At polling unit 019, Agulu Ward 11, Anaocha Local Government Area, results announced around 3 p.m. showed Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading with 73 votes.

The LP candidate, George Moghalu, came second with 57 votes, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured 38 votes.

After casting his vote, Obi expressed disappointment over the widespread use of money to influence voters.

“It is sad that bad governance is fuelling vote buying and selling,” he lamented, adding that reports indicated voters were being offered between ₦15,000 and ₦30,000 to sell their votes.

The former governor had campaigned actively for his party ahead of the election, despite having previously won over 95 percent of Anambra’s votes in the 2023 presidential poll.

READ ALSO: Sorting, Counting Ends In Most Parts Of Anambra, IREV At 96.35%

In another result, APC’s Ukachukwu also won in his own polling unit at Umudiala village, Osumenyi, Nnewi South LGA, where he recorded 108 votes at polling unit 12, ward 2. APGA’s candidate and incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, managed only four votes, while other parties recorded none.

Two votes were declared invalid.

The results were announced by the presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maduka Evan.

Ukachukwu had earlier voiced optimism about his chances in the election, while LP’s Moghalu alleged that widespread vote buying persisted despite heavy security deployment. Moghalu also lost in his polling unit at Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi North LGA.