Accreditation, Voting, Sorting and council have ended in some polling units of Anambra South Senatorial District.

At Dim Ala polling units 101 & 102 of Orsumenyi ward 1 in Nnewi South Council Area of the state, voting went seemless with greater number of voters participated in the exercise.

A candidate in the election raised alarm of voter inducement, according him, it compromises the integrity of the exercise.

Sorting and Counting have ended in Aguluezigbo Primary Health Center, with larger number of persons decided to wait till their votes were counted.

Senator Representing Anambra Central Victor Umeh lauds INEC for puting up such milestone.

He frowned at the allegation of fielding underage and vote trading in the country electoral system.

At Ichida Ward 1 unit 5, that houses five poling units, recorded a large number of voters waiting to witness the end of the voting exercise.

Voting continues in other areas across the state as security agencies maintain a strong presence to ensure a smooth and orderly electoral process.