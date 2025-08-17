The All Progressives Congress has won the by-election for the Munya Constituency seat in the Niger State House of Assembly....

The All Progressives Congress has won the by-election for the Munya Constituency seat in the Niger State House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared APC candidate, Dogari Daje, winner of the Saturday poll.

INEC Returning Officer, Abdulkarim Saka of the Federal University of Technology Minna, announced that Daje polled 12,556 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Sabon Sunday, who scored 5,646 votes , a margin of over 6,900 votes.

The APC secured 10 out of 11 wards, leaving only one ward for the PDP.

Niger State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ahmed Garki, described the exercise as transparent and credible, while the State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, commended security personnel for ensuring a peaceful process.