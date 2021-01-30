The All Progressives Congress has released the time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of Legislative By-Election into Kafin Hausa State Constituency of Jigawa State.

The party said this is in line with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

The timetable and schedule of activities is contained in statement issued and signed by Professor Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner Director, Organisation.

Timetable

***Notice of Election to the State Chapter – Friday 29th January, 2021

***Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat) – Saturday 30th January – Monday 1st February, 2021

***Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – Monday 1st February, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants – Tuesday 2nd February, 2021

***Publication of claims and objections – Wednesday 3rd February, 2021

***Screening Appeals -Thursday 4th February, 2020

***PRIMARY ELECTION – Friday 5th February, 2021

***Election Appeal – Sunday 7th February, 2021

Professor Al-Mustapha added that the expression of interest and nomination forms cost N850,000, adding that female aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.