The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of Mr. Abimbola Tooki as Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy.

The appointment, according to the party, underscores the chairman’s confidence in Tooki’s professional experience and capacity to deploy strategic communication in strengthening party cohesion, public engagement and effective message delivery at both national and international levels.

Mr. Tooki is a seasoned journalist, columnist and media strategist with extensive experience in governance reporting, crisis communication, information management and team leadership.

He is widely known for leveraging both traditional and digital media platforms to enhance public engagement and institutional visibility.

Over the years, he has built a reputation for innovation and results-driven leadership in newsroom management and strategic communications.

As a long-time Information and Communications Technology (ICT) editor, Tooki managed and developed ICT and business sections in leading newspapers, contributing significantly to public understanding of technology and economic issues.

He also pioneered specialised ICT publications and is recognised for his analytical skills and solution-oriented approach in high-pressure professional environments.

His media career spans several reputable organisations, most recently culminating in his role as Editor of BusinessWorld Newspaper, where he oversees editorial policy, production, administration and corporate management.

He previously worked at Financial Standard, where he rose rapidly through the ranks due to what colleagues described as exceptional performance and dedication.

Mr. Tooki is also a familiar voice in broadcast media, having appeared regularly as a guest analyst on Channels Television and other national platforms, offering insights on major headlines, public policy and national issues.

Academically, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, and a Bachelor’s degree in Language Arts from the University of Ilorin.

In his new role, he is expected to provide strategic direction for the APC chairman’s media engagements, strengthen the party’s communication framework, manage messaging and reputation, and enhance engagement with stakeholders, the media and the general public.

The APC congratulated Mr. Tooki on his appointment and expressed confidence that his experience and professionalism would contribute positively to the party’s communication strategy.