The Leadership of the National Assembly Led by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has jointly pass a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, endorse him as the sole candidate of the APC for 2027 election.

Senator Akpabio made this disclosure while speaking at the mid term activies review of the Bola Tinubu administration at the All Progressives Congress meeting at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Meeting which had all governors, members of the National Assembly and Stakeholders of the party in attendance is also expected to come up with far reachiung recommendation on how the party proceeds going forward.

It is also serving as a template to gauge the impacts so far of the Renewed Hope Initiative of the Bola Tinubu administration.