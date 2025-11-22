The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally cautioned the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, over public statements he allegedly made concerning internal party affairs and political aspirants. In a letter signed by the APC Kano State Chairman, Hon. Ab...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally cautioned the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, over public statements he allegedly made concerning internal party affairs and political aspirants.

In a letter signed by the APC Kano State Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Abbas, and circulated within party circles on Friday, the party leadership expressed “concern” over what it described as unguarded remarks capable of creating division within the party.

According to the letter, the party noted that Hon. Ata had made “recent comments… in the media regarding internal party matters and aspirants within the party,” remarks the APC believes “have the tendency to provoke misunderstandings and disunity among members.”

The party chairman stressed that issues relating to party administration “fall strictly within the purview of the APC leadership and its designated spokespersons.” He added that Hon. Ata had not been authorized to speak publicly on internal matters.

“You are not assigned public relations role within the party, and such public comments may be wrongly interpreted as official party positions,” the letter stated.

While acknowledging the minister’s right to support any aspirant of his choosing, the APC leadership reminded him that, as a member of the Federal Executive Council, he is expected to promote unity within the party.

The letter further emphasized: “The party observed that you are in the habit of making such uncomplimentary and derogatory public pronouncement and therefore have no alternative than to warn you to restrain from such behavior, failure in which the party may be compelled to take further disciplinary action against you.”

The correspondence was copied to several senior figures in the ruling party and the federal government, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda; former Kano governor and party leader, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; and the APC North-West Zonal Vice Chairman.

As at the time of filing this report, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata had not issued a public response to the warning.