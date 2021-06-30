A group within the All Progressives Congress, the APC Legacy and Awareness Campaign says the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is committed to moving the country towards self-sufficiency in food production.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja signed by the leader of the group, Mr Ismail Ahmed.

The group expresses satisfaction with the country’s steady progress in repositioning the nation’s economy through agriculture.

The statement also explains that President Buhari’s administration will redouble efforts in ensuring that agriculture remains the mainstay of the economy for food security and export.

It says it will continue to back the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to move the nation towards self sufficiency in food production and Other sectors.