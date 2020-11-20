Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Friday welcomed the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, into their fold

The governors acting under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum, described Umahi’s entry into the APC, from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday as a homecoming.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Progressive Reinforcement…Welcoming Chief David Nweze Umahi to the APC,” signed by the PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu.

Bagudu said it was heartwarming that notwithstanding all the fabricated campaigns against the APC and especially the party leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, Umahi was able to take the bold step to join the party, based on its performance.

According to the governors, Umahi’s step was a strong acknowledgment of Mr. President’s credentials as a fair leader with a balanced and equitable disposition to issues of justice and impartial politics.

We especially congratulate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and reaffirm our commitment to support him to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

The statement further read, “Our National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee is working to ensure the institution of a solid foundation for our democratic development as a party.

“We are confident that the National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee will soon release a detailed programme of activities leading to the National Convention.”