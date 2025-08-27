The Progressive Governors’ Forum, led by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, have paid a condolence visit to the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the death of his father, the late Ahmed Momohsani Ododo....

The Progressive Governors’ Forum, led by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, have paid a condolence visit to the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the death of his father, the late Ahmed Momohsani Ododo.

The governors, all elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed sympathy to the Ododo family, the people of Okene, and Kogi State as a whole on the loss of the patriarch.

Governor Ododo received the delegation in the company of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello.

In his remarks, former Governor Bello commended the Progressive Governors for standing in solidarity with his successor during the period of mourning, describing their gesture as a demonstration of unity and support within the Forum.

Governor Ododo, visibly moved by the visit, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for sharing in his grief.

He said his late father had taught him to live a life of service to the people and thanked his predecessor, Bello, for playing the role of a “dependable father” throughout the mourning and burial rites.

Those who accompanied Governor Uzodimma included the Governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Gombe, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Edo States, as well as representatives of other APC governors.