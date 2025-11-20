The All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, led by its chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has paid a solidarity visit to the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, following the recent abduction of female students in the state. During the visit, the Forum reaffirmed its unwaveri...

The All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum, led by its chairman and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has paid a solidarity visit to the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, following the recent abduction of female students in the state.

During the visit, the Forum reaffirmed its unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing fight against banditry, terrorism, and all forms of criminality threatening the nation and also emphasised its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy and governance institutions.

They commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the incident and pledged to stand firmly behind the President in the search for lasting solutions to the country’s security challenges, following the tragic abduction of schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The PGF Chairman said the governors were deeply shocked that the abduction of innocent school children was unacceptable, assuring Governor Idris that the Progressive Governors stand firmly with Kebbi State during this difficult period.

According to him, the governors are ready to provide all necessary logistical, moral, and network support to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

Responding, Governor Nasir Idris warmly welcomed the delegation, describing the visit as profoundly comforting and significant to the state.

Governor Idris disclosed that Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima had earlier visited the state on behalf of President Tinubu to deliver words of encouragement and assurance that security agencies were working round-the-clock for the safe rescue of the abducted students.

The governor added that he had held several engagements with parents of the victims, security agencies, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to coordinate rescue efforts and intensify prayers for the girls’ safe return.

Governor Idris expressed confidence that the schoolgirls would soon be reunited with their families as government and security agencies intensify operations.

Members of the PGF delegation included the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma; Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia; Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo; and Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwe, Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, and the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Agbadu.