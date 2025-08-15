The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the ruling of a Federal Court of Canada that classified the party and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as terrorist organisations....

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the ruling of a Federal Court of Canada that classified the party and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as terrorist organisations.

Dismissing the judgment in Abuja yesterday, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru said the APC is a credible democratic political organization and does not seek legitimacy from a foreign bench and under a law that has no extra territorial application.

Mr Bashiru noted thar the presiding judge must be an ignoramus. He argued that APC was not party to the suit, maintaining that “the court has no jurisdiction to determine the status of a Nigerian recognized political party not to talk of declaring it as a terrorist organization.