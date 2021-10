The All Progressive Congress in Lagos State said all 36 state executives have been returned unopposed.

The chairman of the committee in Lagos , Honourable Adebayo Adelabu from Oyo state said thirty five persons were screened unopposed for the different positions .

But thirty seven forms were received for the position of chairmanship, two were screened , one adopted, one disqualified. As a result of voice vote was adopted to elect the officials of the state.