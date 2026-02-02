The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that civil servants are being pressured to participate in its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise, describing the allegations as false and misleading....

In a statement, the APC said the claims were baseless and aimed at discrediting what it described as a landmark digital transformation of its membership registration process.

The ruling party accused the ADC of running a disinformation campaign, alleging that it had also fabricated and circulated a fake APC membership slip purportedly linked to a known terrorist.

According to the APC, millions of Nigerians have voluntarily registered as party members, driven by what it described as the visible gains of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

It said the high turnout prompted the party’s leadership to extend the registration deadline from January 31 to February 8, 2026, in response to public demand.

The APC maintained that the ADC’s reaction was borne out of intimidation by the success of the e-registration exercise, stressing that such concerns did not justify the spread of false information.

The party added that it remained focused on strengthening democratic participation and advancing digital innovation in its internal processes.