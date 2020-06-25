Members of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressive Congress have arrived the National Secretariat of the Party.
They drove in moments after a virtual meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the party’s National Working Committee.
The President of the Senate and Gombe state Governor were those visible among those who came into the Secretariat.
Yobe state governor and chairman, caretaker committee said his committee now in charge of the party affairs.
He said the Committee will be reaching out to all aggrieved party members and restore unity.