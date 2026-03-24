The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially commenced the screening of aspirants for its National Working Committee (NWC) positions as part of preparations for the party’s 2026 national convention. The exercise, conducted by the party’s Aspirants’ Screening Committee, is aimed at assessing the eligibility and credentials of candidates seeking key…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially commenced the screening of aspirants for its National Working Committee (NWC) positions as part of preparations for the party’s 2026 national convention.

The exercise, conducted by the party’s Aspirants’ Screening Committee, is aimed at assessing the eligibility and credentials of candidates seeking key leadership roles within the NWC.

Party stakeholders say the process ensures that only qualified and competent individuals are cleared to contest, in line with the APC constitution and guidelines.

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The screening marks a critical step in the party’s efforts to reorganize and strengthen its internal structure ahead of future political engagements.

It also underscores the APC’s readiness for the upcoming convention, where new national officers are expected to emerge and set the direction for the party.

In a notable moment during the exercise, the committee, chaired by Governor Biodun Oyebanji, screened the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and asked him to take a bow in recognition of his commendable leadership, highlighting his contributions to the party.