Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday formally received Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, into the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a grand reception in Yola, declaring that the governor and his supporters were joining the party not as strangers but as partners in a shared mission to build a functional…...

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday formally received Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, into the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a grand reception in Yola, declaring that the governor and his supporters were joining the party not as strangers but as partners in a shared mission to build a functional Nigeria.

Speaking at the event held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, the vice president, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said Fintiri’s entry into the APC reflects a commitment by political leaders to strengthen democracy through unity and purposeful alignment, noting that the ruling party has demonstrated progressive governance under Tinubu’s leadership.

The Vice President was joined at the high-profile event by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, alongside other APC governors and top party stakeholders who welcomed the Adamawa governor into the party.

In their separate remarks, party leaders commended Fintiri’s developmental strides in Adamawa State, particularly in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, describing his realigment as a significant boost to the APC and a move that would strengthen the party’s political dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Responding, Governor Fintiri said his decision to join the APC was driven by the need to align with the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, pledging to mobilize support for the party and ensure electoral victory in Adamawa State, as he assured that his realignment would consolidate unity and progress within the party.