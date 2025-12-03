The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the schedules for its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, in line with Articles 12.5 and 12.3 of the party’s constitution....

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, the National Caucus will meet on Monday, 15 December 2025, at 6 p.m., while the NEC meeting is slated for Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at 12 noon.

https://x.com/OfficialAPCNg/status/1996116899906924834?t=rc774m23iL8pEP_OENcQ9Q&s=19

Both meetings will be held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.