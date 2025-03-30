The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, on Sunday.

The tremor was one of several aftershocks following Friday’s devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which caused the collapse of numerous structures and substantial infrastructural damage.

The death toll has grown to almost 1,600, with more than 3,400 people reported missing; these figures are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Locals are desperately searching through collapsed buildings and rubble, trying to find loved ones and rescue survivors.

The country has already been torn apart by a four-year civil war, with the devastation concentrating on Mandalay, its second-largest city and former capital.

This comes as Myanmar’s military junta continues airstrikes in the war-torn country, despite ongoing rescue attempts following Friday’s deadly earthquake.

Meanwhile, at least 17 people were killed in Thailand, which borders Myanmar.

Following the earthquake, rescuers in Bangkok are searching for 83 people who went missing, some of whom were buried beneath the debris of a half constructed tower.

President Donald Trump offered U.S. support to Southeast Asia in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, but his administration’s previous cuts to foreign aid could impede the response.

Even though aid was promised on Friday, humanitarian organisations are still quite concerned about the State Department’s and USAID’s cutbacks.