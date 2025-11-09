Following the Sunday declaration by INEC, election observers across the country expressed reservations on the election outcome and process, leading to immediate public responses characterised by both jubilation and condemnation.

Taking to social media platform X, Nigerians voiced their thoughts on the election’s fallout, with commentary ranging from sharp criticism of the campaign process and the opposition parties’ structure to arguments that sought to exonerate INEC by pointing to deeper, structural problems as the real cause of Nigeria’s recurring electoral woes.