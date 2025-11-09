#AnambraDecides2025: Jubilations, Condemnations As INEC Declare Soludo Winner
The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State. Governor Soludo, according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State, won in all the Local Government ar...
Following the Sunday declaration by INEC, election observers across the country expressed reservations on the election outcome and process, leading to immediate public responses characterised by both jubilation and condemnation.
Taking to social media platform X, Nigerians voiced their thoughts on the election’s fallout, with commentary ranging from sharp criticism of the campaign process and the opposition parties’ structure to arguments that sought to exonerate INEC by pointing to deeper, structural problems as the real cause of Nigeria’s recurring electoral woes.
As seen by TVC, some comments gathered on X includes:
A user who identifies as @Mr_Yorkey wrote, “Another reality, for a city and state that boasts itself in being the most with billionaires, the rampant vote buying as reported in the electoral process reflects a larger percentage of the demography of the state lives in poverty. Just an observer.”
Another user @Agbotokun wrote, “You go think say this man no go win this election few months ago when some influencers rebels against him * Ndi Anambra don’t vote Soludo for 2nd term * you guys will learn Nigeria politics by force, your tweet and emotion can never win an election!”
@Mr_Yorkey wrote, “On Nov 17, 2022. They said this man wouldn’t win 2nd term cuz he shared a reality that later dawned on those who believed and not. That only a single formidable opposition can stop APC in ’23. He was right then, he’s right now and has been elected for a second term by a mile.”
@Smartek2050 wrote, “Finally, the marginal votes for parties like LP, ADC, and YPP highlight structural issues in Nigeria’s multi-party democracy: regional strongholds, party financing, and political patronage often determine outcomes more than actual voter preference.”
@Smartek2050 wrote, “The result reinforces the perception that APGA is running a near-monopoly in Anambra, raising concerns about free and fair political competition and whether voters truly had a meaningful choice.”
@Smartek2050 wrote, “Such overwhelming victories often invite skepticism about the integrity of INEC’s processes, including collation, security of ballots, and transparency. When elections produce near-total landslides, it’s usually worth questioning if all players were playing on a level field.”
@obioma_onwuka wrote, “Congratulations to him in advance. Nigerians should wake up. INEC is not d only problem we have. vote buyers Electorate selling their votes for gala and malt They are not on Twitter shouting & making noise. This one is litmus test compared to what will playout in 2027″
@Smartek2050 wrote, “The scale of Soludo’s victory—winning every single LGA by massive margins—smells less like a competitive democracy and more like an orchestrated outcome. In a state as diverse and politically active as Anambra, a 422,664 to 1,774 margin over PDP is suspiciously lopsided.”
@Updateboyx wrote, “So YPP get level pass LP ? maybe they’ll tell us YPP bought votes too. Na everybody dey always buy vote excluding them. Awon Elesin meta muri kan”
@Chigozie010203 wrote, “Remove Tribalism and Religious sentiments, No Anambra Man will vote for Peter Obi in any election. End.”
@SiquAdegbite wrote, “No Local Government Area recorded a voter turnout above 40%, with some, like Awka South, registering as low as 18%. Political apathy? Voter fatigue? Loss of trust in the system? Poor mobilization? Security and logistical challenges?”
@FuskoPrince wrote, “Despite the fact that ADC didn’t campaign and make noise in this election LP only pass them with 2k vote with all there noise making up and down”
@Iamchuksis wrote, “Only a fool will expect LP even APC to win Anambra State. It has and will always be APGA. Am not surprised with the result of this election. It was expected as Sun rise”
@nze_Anambra wrote, “I have been shouting on this app for months that Obi is doing himself dirty with this Anambra election But some Gen Z generation politicians don’t want to hear that This election will bring Peter Obi down politically This was my last post regarding this election.”