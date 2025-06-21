The Leadership of Nri Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state has declared support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nicholas Ukachukwu, and his running mate, Uche Ekwunife, ahead of the November polls.

This development came to the fore when the Community leaders and stakeholders held a ceremony at its Civic Centre in honour of the Candidates.

Chairman of the occasion and former President General of the community, Kelvin Obiegbunam said the community would not forget the invaluable developmental projects extended to them by Sen Ekwunife when she held various political positions.