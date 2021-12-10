American Actor, Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of reporting fake assault

Former Empire lead actor, Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of lying to police about a homophobic assault.

In 2019,the actor has claimed that two men wearing ski masks had violently attacked him as he fought back.

And as of the assault, he claimed to have suffered a fractured rib, with the attackers putting a rope around his neck and pouring bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

On Wednesday December 8-9,2021,the Chicago jury of six men and six women who deliberated for more than nine hours has found 39- year-old Smollett guilty of five out of the six charges levelled against him.

He was charged for disorderly conduct charge for a false crime report, which is a Class 4 felony and punishable by up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The actor is going to face a three-year jail term or an option of a $25,000 fine following the guilty verdict