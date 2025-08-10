The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ridiculed former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi’s claim that he could defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if given the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)....

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, the party described Amaechi’s remarks as “the desperate rant of a political relic struggling to stay relevant,” insisting he lacked the pedigree, political structure, and national appeal to challenge Tinubu.

“The idea that he could unseat a sitting president—elected by a clear majority and respected across geopolitical zones—using a fringe party like the ADC is laughable at best and pitiful at worst,” the statement read.

The Lagos APC accused Amaechi of political inconsistency and alleged he failed to deliver his own polling unit in the last election. It further dismissed his claim of knowing Tinubu’s “weaknesses” as bitterness rooted in a chequered political career.

“While President Tinubu has built leaders, institutions, and a legacy of performance, Amaechi’s name has become synonymous with political infighting, disloyalty, and personal ambition at the expense of collective progress,” the party said.

The APC reaffirmed its support for Tinubu’s leadership, urging Nigerians to disregard what it called “infantile claims” and remain focused on nation-building.