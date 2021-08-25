The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has asked Justice Ringim Tijjani, a vacation judge of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, to the application of one Hamza Koudeih seeking leave of the Court to travel to Lebanon for psychiatric treatment.

The EFCC is prosecuting Koudeih and one Kayode Phillips, both of whom are alleged accomplices of Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, for alleged money laundering.

The defendants, who are high-valued targets in the Organized Cyber Syndicate Network (OCSN), were arraigned on 25-count conspiracy and money laundering charges on November 28, 2019.