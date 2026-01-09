The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an Austrian, Kavlak Onal, before a Federal High Court, Lagos due to the non-declaration of the sum of $800, 575, 000, €651,505, which is equivalent to N2.28 billion. The Austrian was arraigned before Justice Yellim Bogoro on a two-c...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an Austrian, Kavlak Onal, before a Federal High Court, Lagos due to the non-declaration of the sum of $800, 575, 000, €651,505, which is equivalent to N2.28 billion.

The Austrian was arraigned before Justice Yellim Bogoro on a two-count charge.

Counsel for the prosecution, Bilikisu Buhari, had informed the court that the defendant committed the offense on the 13th of December and was arrested with the foreign currencies, which he failed to declare to officers of the Anti-Money Laundering Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ms. Buhari said that the alleged illegal acts of the Austrian are contrary to and punishable under section 3 (5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the two counts charged when it was read to him.

Based on his plea of not guilty, the prosecutor urged the court to remand him in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) pending trial.

The defendant’s lawyer, Sterlin Imhemuro, then informed the court that he had filed his client’s bail application, which had been served on the prosecution.

The lawyer also pleaded with the court to remand his client in the EFCC’s custody, pending the hearing and determination of the bail application.

The prosecutor, Barrister Bilikisu, confirmed being served with the motion for bail earlier in the day, but urged the court for a short date to enable her go through the application and file her response.

Based on the counsel’s submissions, Justice Bogoro adjourned the matter to January 16 for the hearing of the bail application.

The judge ordered that the Austrian be remanded in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

The Charges against the Austrian read: “that you, Mr. Kavlak Onal, on the 13th December, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, failed to make a declaration of the sum of $800,575 to the Nigeria Customs Service at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 3 (5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.

“That you, Mr. Kavlak Onal, on the 13th December, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court failed to make a declaration of the sum of E651,505 (Six hundred and fifty one, Five Hundred and Five Euro) to the Nigeria Customs Service at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 3 (5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.”