‎The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to arraign 21 of the 93 suspected internet fraudsters arrested on Sunday, at a hotel within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

‎Operatives of the anti graft agency brought the suspects early on Friday to the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, who will appear before Justice Deinde Dipeolu shortly.

‎TVC news gathers that the suspects, all men, are facing charges under section 22(2) of the cybercrimes (Prohibition) Act of 2015 and section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences Act of 2006.

‎On Thursday, the EFCC stated that the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was not the target of the operation in which the 93 persons were arrested.

‎According to the EFCC’s head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the arrests followed intelligence that the suspects were holding a pool party to celebrate alleged illicit activities.

‎He added that the party, originally scheduled to hold in two different locations, was moved to the hotel within the Library in an attempt to avoid detection.

‎Mr Oyewale also states that the profiling of the suspects indicted almost all of them for offences bordering on impersonation, identity theft, and internet fraud.

