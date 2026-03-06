‎The co-defendant of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, standing trial over an alleged $4.5 billion fraud, on Friday, told the court that he lied in the statement he made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). ‎Henry Omoile told Justice Rahman...

‎The co-defendant of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, standing trial over an alleged $4.5 billion fraud, on Friday, told the court that he lied in the statement he made to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



‎Henry Omoile told Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, that his statements marked as Exhibits TWT 1–4 did not contain a genuine confession, claiming that he wrote what investigators allegedly asked him to write.

‎“The statement exhibits in trial-within-trial 1–4, I did not confess in that statement. I lied in my statement. EFCC threatened me that if I did not write what they wanted, they would charge me in court,” he told the court.

‎Mr Omoile made the disclosure while testifying during a trial-within-trial, which the court ordered to determine the voluntariness of the statement he made to EFCC investigators.

‎Mr Omoile said during his examination-in-chief led by his counsel, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), that he was coerced, threatened and promised a soft landing if he obeyed the directives of the investigators.

Mr Emefiele is currently facing a 19-count charge filed by the EFCC bordering on receiving gratification and making corrupt demands during his tenure as CBN Governor, while Henry Omoile is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful acceptance of gifts as an agent.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

‎During cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Mr Omoile admitted that he was cautioned before making the statement and that he signed the cautionary words.

‎The alleged harassment and prolonged detention led to his filing a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, in April, 2024.

‎When asked by the prosecution whether he had filed any complaint or petition against the EFCC investigative team over the alleged threats, Omoile answered in the negative.

‎Earlier in the proceedings, Omoile had alleged that EFCC investigators attempted to pressure him into implicating Emefiele.

‎According to him, the head of the investigative team, identified as Alvan, allegedly promised that he would be granted bail and might not be charged if he cooperated by providing incriminating evidence against the former CBN governor.

‎Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter till April 17, 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses.