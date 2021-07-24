Ali Bulala Gusau has regained freedom hours after his abductors demanded the sum of five million naira ransom for his release.

It is not clear weather ransom was paid for his release or not.

Ali Bulala was the only person abducted when police in Zamfara repel mass abduction on travellers along Gusau – Sokoto road last Wednesday.

Bandits had on Wednesday afternoon blocked the ever busy Gusau – Sokoto Road in Dogon Karfe area in Bakura local government with the aim of abducting commuters.