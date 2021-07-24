Abductors of one Ali Bulala Gusau are demanding the sum of five million naira ransom for his release.

Ali Bulala was the only person abducted when police in Zamfara repelled mass abduction on travellers along Gusau – Sokoto road on Wednesday.

Bandits had on Wednesday afternoon blocked the ever busy Gusau – Sokoto Road in Dogon Karfe area in Bakura local government with the aim of abducting commuters

The victim was earlier abducted alongside his wife and ten others but the wife was lucky to be among the eleven persons rescued by the police before they are taken to the bush

The kidnappers had earlier demanded thirty million naira ransom from the family and relatives of the victims, but Following negotiations and plea, the kidnappers have reduced the ransom to five million naira

Advertisement

Family and relatives of Ali Bulala Gusau are seeking prayers from all sundry for his quick and safe release.