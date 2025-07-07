The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has extended heartfelt condolences to the royal family of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025.

Oba Olakulehin’s death came less than a year after his ascension to the throne, marking a brief but impactful reign. He died at the age of 90.

In a condolence message released by his Director of Media and Publicity, ‘Bode Durojaiye, the Alaafin of Oyo described the late monarch as a visionary leader whose brief time on the throne left a lasting legacy in Ibadanland and among its people.

“A good heart has stopped beating; a good soul has ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved monarch in pain,” Oba Owoade said in the statement.

He noted that no human is immune to death, stating that every life must inevitably come to an end. “Every soul shall taste death. This is the law that governs life. It has no exceptions or exemptions. This short journey on Earth is bound to come to an end, and its end is the death of every living thing,” the Alaafin said.

Oba Owoade further reflected on the inevitability of mortality, stressing that life’s challenges—whether good or bad—are part of divine trials. “We test you all with evil and good by way of trial,” he quoted from scripture, urging everyone to live with this reality in mind.

He praised the late Olubadan’s qualities, describing him as “dedicated, committed, resilient, large-hearted, and amiable.” Despite his admirable attributes, the Alaafin noted that even the most revered leaders are powerless before death.

“At 90, when death came knocking at his door, he was unable to resist it. That is the ultimate reality every living being must face,” he said.

The Alaafin, speaking on behalf of himself and the people of Oyo town, offered his deepest sympathies to the bereaved royal family and the entire people of Ibadanland.

“We pray for strength for the family during this difficult time. A good soul has passed on; a great ruler has gone to heaven,” he said.

“May the soul of the departed royal father be at peace with our Heavenly Father. May the care, support, and love of those around the royal family provide comfort and solace to help them through the days ahead,” he concluded.

Oba Olakulehin’s reign, though short, is being remembered for its peaceful tone and his contributions to the unity and progress of Ibadanland. His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from across Yorubaland and beyond.