Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested the Village Head of Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area, Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, over an alleged attempted murder....

Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested the Village Head of Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area, Chief Friday Jonah Umoren, over an alleged attempted murder.

According to a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the incident occurred last Saturday when Chief Umoren allegedly shot his 32-year-old sister, Unwana Effiong Friday Inyang, in the head during a dispute over palm fruits.

The victim was rushed to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police operatives, who swiftly responded to the scene, arrested the traditional ruler and recovered a long, single-barrel gun suspected to have been used in the attack.

DSP John said preliminary investigations are underway, while the suspect remains in custody.