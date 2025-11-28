The Akwa Ibom State Government has debunked a malicious and false report circulating on social media claiming that students of Mary Hanney Secondary School, Oron, were kidnapped. In a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, and the Commissioner for Education, Pr...

The Akwa Ibom State Government has debunked a malicious and false report circulating on social media claiming that students of Mary Hanney Secondary School, Oron, were kidnapped.

In a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, and the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ubong Umoh, the government said the report was entirely false, noting that “no abduction or security incident ever occurred at Mary Hanney Secondary School or anywhere in Oron.”

The statement, issued on November 28, 2025, described the social media claims as fabricated and intended only to create panic among residents.

Parents, guardians, and the public were urged to remain calm, disregard the false reports, and continue their daily activities without fear.

The Government also issued a stern warning to “peddlers of fake news” to desist from the act, noting that security agencies will take strict actions against anyone found spreading false information with the intent of inciting fear and panic within the State.

Gis Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno Ph.D., places high priority on the safety and security of lives and property. He called on all to cooperate with the Security Agencies in ensuring that perpetrators and accomplices in the perpetration of such fake news are brought to book.