The Presidency says there has been no change in the status of Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, according to his special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has not made any new appointments.

The information circulating about Akume’s replacement according to Mr Onanuga is untrue.

He says the story was a fabrication by Agents of mischief.

He advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news as it did not emanate from the Presidency.