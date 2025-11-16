Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced Nigeria’s starting lineup for Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF play-off final against the Democratic Republic of Congo, making notable changes from the semi-final victory over Gabon. Sevilla striker Akor Adams, who opened the scoring in Nigeria...

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced Nigeria’s starting lineup for Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF play-off final against the Democratic Republic of Congo, making notable changes from the semi-final victory over Gabon.

Sevilla striker Akor Adams, who opened the scoring in Nigeria’s 4-1 triumph against the Panthers, has been dropped to the bench. In his place, defender Semi Ajayi returns to the starting XI after missing the Gabon match due to yellow card accumulation. Ajayi will partner Fulham’s Calvin Bassey in central defense.

The backline features Zaidu Sanusi on the left, while emerging talent Benjamin Frederick takes up the right-back position.

In midfield, Fulham’s Alex Iwobi will orchestrate play, supported by Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, who impressed coming off the bench against Gabon.

Upfront, Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen leads the attack, flanked by reigning African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and speedster Samuel Chukwueze.

The winner of this high-stakes match will advance to the intercontinental play-offs in March 2025, keeping Africa’s hopes alive for a spot at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico.

Nigeria Starting XI vs DR Congo: Stanley Nwabali; Benjamin Frederick, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi; Wilfred Ndidi (C), Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen.