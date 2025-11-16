Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has voiced strong confidence in Nigeria’s squad ahead of Sunday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF play-off final against the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reflecting on the team’s hard-fought 4-1 victory over Gabon in the semi-finals, Chelle noted that the...

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has voiced strong confidence in Nigeria’s squad ahead of Sunday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup CAF play-off final against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reflecting on the team’s hard-fought 4-1 victory over Gabon in the semi-finals, Chelle noted that the match tested the players’ resilience, particularly after Mario Lemina’s late equalizer in the 89th minute forced extra time.

“The game against Gabon showed us where improvements are needed, but I have full confidence in this team,” Chelle said.

“We have analsed our performance, corrected our mistakes, and I am confident we will perform even better against DR Congo.”

The Super Eagles are aiming to secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs in March 2025 in Mexico, keeping Nigeria on track for a 2026 World Cup berth.

“I will watch this game again because we did a lot of good things, but bad things too. We have to correct some things before the next game, and I am confident in my team, and I know that they will do better than they did against Gabon.

“The most important thing for this team is to create an identity. This identity is how we play the defence and the offence. This is why we try to improve at every FIFA window.

“These guys have improved technically, mentally, and they understand what I want to do for them,” Chelle shared.