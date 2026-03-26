The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai has carried out precision airstrikes on positions of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The operation, conducted based on credible intelligence, targeted identified insurgent enclaves, successfully disrupting their activities and operational movement within the forest.

Military sources said the strikes form part of ongoing coordinated efforts to degrade the capabilities of terrorist groups operating in the North-East and to support ground troops engaged in clearance operations across the region.

Sambisa Forest has long served as a stronghold for insurgent groups, making it a strategic focus of sustained military offensives aimed at restoring security and stability.

Authorities reaffirmed that air and ground operations would continue in a sustained manner to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them freedom of action.