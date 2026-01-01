The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 17, Ajani Omolabi, joined by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has visited the scene of the attack in Ipele, Ondo State, to assess the situation and reassure residents of their safety and continued security The attackers set th...

The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 17, Ajani Omolabi, joined by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has visited the scene of the attack in Ipele, Ondo State, to assess the situation and reassure residents of their safety and continued security



The attackers set the facility ablaze, destroying the station building and several exhibits. The police confirmed that no life was lost in the attack.

According to preliminary findings, between 20 and 30 armed men invaded the police station at about 9:41 p.m., firing assault rifles and deploying explosives.

The attack on the Police Divisional Headquarters has left many residents of the community deeply unsettled.

The assailants attacked around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, during which four vehicles and several motorcycles were set ablaze.

The attackers were also reported to have destroyed buildings within the police premises using explosives.

Meanwhile, calm has been restored to Ipele, Owo, following the deployment of security operatives to the area.

TVC News previously reported that the Ondo State Police Command has condemned the attack on the Ipele Divisional Police Headquarters in Ondo State, which occurred on December 31, 2025.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the state police command, Abayomi Jimoh, the Command clarified that, Ipele contrary to reports circulating on social media, no church or religious centre was attacked during the incident.