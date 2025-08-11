Aggrieved pensioners in Nigeria have staged a protest over unpaid allowance across the country....

In Lagos, the pensioners staged their protest at the office of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, over the non-implementation of the 32,000 naira pension increment approved by the Federal Government since July, 2024.

The protest also bothered on alleged mismanagement of palliative funds meant for senior citizens and what they described as continued neglect and injustice.

The Chairman of NIPOST branch of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP in Lagos, Mukaila Odubote said the Federal Government approved the 32,000 increment in pension due to hardship caused by subsidy removal, but they have not received it almost a year after.

He explained that many of their members are dying daily, as they can not afford basic medication.

According to him, some of them are owed up to 108 months of pension arrears.