The attorney general of the federation Lateef Fagbemi is leading the prosecution team against 9 suspects linked to the killings in Yelwata, Guma local government Area, Benue State....

The attorney general of the federation Lateef Fagbemi is leading the prosecution team against 9 suspects linked to the killings in Yelwata, Guma local government Area, Benue State.

The defendants are facing a 57-count charge of terrorism, for planning out attacks in Yelwata, Benue state which led to the burning of properties and the alleged killing of 150 persons.

They are also accused of providing resources and soliciting support used in carrying out the attack.

The alleged attack was carried out on 13th June 2025.

They are being arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the federal high court Abuja.

The defendants are currently taking their plea.