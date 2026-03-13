Following a recent ambush on troops responding to a communal dispute, troops of the 13 Brigade Nigerian Army have uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Cross River, neutralising five criminals during the attack. In a Friday statement signed by Major Yemi Sokoya, the Assistant Director, ...

Following a recent ambush on troops responding to a communal dispute, troops of the 13 Brigade Nigerian Army have uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Cross River, neutralising five criminals during the attack.

In a Friday statement signed by Major Yemi Sokoya, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Headquarters 13 Brigade, the operation was carried out by troops under the operational command of the Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, the ongoing operation was conducted in Odonget Community, Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State, following the recent ambush of troops who had responded to a distress call arising from a communal dispute in the area.

During efforts to clear the obstruction, the soldiers came under a coordinated ambush by unknown gunmen, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.

In continuation of the exploitation operation conducted between Thursday and Friday, troops carried out aggressive cordon and search operations as well as fighting patrols across identified areas of interest in a determined effort to track down the perpetrators responsible for the earlier attack on security personnel.

On the Friday, 13th of March 2026, “troops again made contact with the armed miscreants within the general area. The criminals were decisively engaged in a firefight, resulting in five of the attackers being neutralised, while others fled.”

The statement revealed that further exploitation of the area led to the discovery of an illegal gun manufacturing factory, believed to have been used by criminal elements to fabricate weapons employed in violent activities within the locality.

During a thorough search of the factory, troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifle magazines, 10 locally fabricated weapons, and a toolbox containing weapon-manufacturing equipment.

The illegal arms production site was subsequently destroyed to prevent its continued use by criminal elements.

The Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Patrick Alimikhena, who personally led and supervised the operation, commended the troops for their gallantry and professionalism during the encounter.

Alimikhena reassured residents that the Brigade remains fully committed to maintaining peace and stability in the area, adding that troops will sustain aggressive operations, heightened surveillance, and continuous patrols to track down fleeing criminal elements and prevent any further threat to law-abiding citizens.

The Commander urges members of the public to continue to offer support to security agencies by providing timely and credible information that can assist ongoing efforts to rid the area of criminal elements.